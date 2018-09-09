An alleged Rotherham grooming gang victim was raped by 100 ‘Asian’ men by the age of 16 after she was “passed around” by abusers from the age of just 13, a court has heard.

The girl, named only as Girl B in local media, described how she became pregnant and her childhood was “snatched away” as a result of the abuse she allegedly suffered between 1998 and 2001, in a video interview played at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Jurors heard the testimony at the trial of eight ‘Asian’ men accused of sexually abusing five girls between 1998 and 2003, including Tanweer Ali, 37, and Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, who are accused of indecently assaulting Girl B on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 16.

She said: “I can honestly say that by the age of 16 I had slept with 100 Asian men – some I didn’t see again. The ones who come and use you for one time are the ones who are hard to remember.”

“I didn’t know at the time I was being passed around when I was 13 but I know now I’m older,” she said.

“As soon as you get to know them your number gets passed around.

“Asian lads demanding to meet you – then you meet a new group and it went on like that,” added Girl B.

Claiming that her sister was also abused by Ali Akhtar, the girl said it felt like their childhood was stolen by their alleged abusers.

“Before, we would just enjoy going on holiday with our granddad but we had advantage taken of us — we were children one minute and adults the next,” she told the court. “We were snatched away.”

The victim told the court she initially disliked Ali Akhtar, but eventually “fell” for the Rotherham-based delivery driver after he allegedly visited her “every day” when he finished his shift in the early hours of the morning, reported the Sheffield Star.

Ali Akhtar and the other men on trial have denied charges which include counts of child abduction, false imprisonment, indecent assault, rape, sex trafficking, and supplying cannabis.