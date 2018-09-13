Delingpole: If Only the Dalai Lama Ran the Church…

Compare and contrast two religious leaders. Which of these do you think most possesses the wisdom, courage, and conviction you’d hope for from the head of your faith?

Exhibit a)

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

Here he is speaking at a meeting of the hard-left trades unions which now finance and largely control Jeremy Corbyn’s viciously anti-Semitic, hardline socialist Labour Party.

"The gig economy, zero hours contract, is nothing new. It is simply the reincarnation of an ancient evil." The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, tells the TUC that some people see the "oppression of the employed as a virtue". pic.twitter.com/yhkQstSiaZ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 12, 2018

If, as he suggests, the “gig economy” is “evil”, then what words of moral condemnation does he have left in his righteous armoury for stuff like rape gangs, acid attacks, terror bombings and so on?

I can see that working freelance might be precarious. But “evil”? Really??

Now exhibit b)

The Dalai Lama

Here he is speaking in Sweden’s grenade-and-rape-attack capital Malmö.

Noting that a large number of immigrants have settled in Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual leader said it was good for nations to help “a refugee really facing danger against their life”. “Receive them, help them, educate them… but ultimately they should develop their own country,” said the 83-year-old Tibetan. “I think Europe belongs to the Europeans,” he added, stressing that countries like Germany and Sweden should make clear that refugees must “return to their homelands and rebuild them”.

Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes, your holiness!

I can’t be sure — perhaps the Ecumenical Patriarch of the Orthodox Church has said something similarly sound, or maybe the head of the Zoroastrians; I know the current Pope most definitely hasn’t – but I think this must be just about the greatest pearl of wisdom to have dropped forth from any spiritual leader currently in office anywhere in the world today.

The Dalai Lama will get a lot of stick for it, I’m sure. But apart from frothing the usual brainwashed “diversity is good” mantra, is there anyone out there who can give me a single good reason why it is necessary for uneducated, unwilling-to-integrate, and often antisocial emigres (most of them young men in the prime of their working life) to be accumulating in ghettos in Europe and America when their energies could be used so much more fruitfully to rebuilding their own homelands?

I think I speak for a lot of Christians when I say: crikey, how I wish this Dalai Lama was currently head of my church, and not wretched Justin Welby or the equally ghastly Pope.