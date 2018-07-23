Rapidly Growing Healthcare Solution Keeps Government Out of Medical Costs

The following post is sponsored by Liberty HealthShare.

The story of one of today’s most rapidly growing healthcare solutions dates back to the early 1980’s when an Ohio pastor was involved in a tragic auto accident. Left unable to afford the vast amount of medical bills that resulted from the accident, the pastor wasn’t sure how he was going to pay his bills. Fortunately, word quickly got out to those who were familiar with pastor’s work with alcoholics and drug addicts. Within 45 days, all of the pastor’s medical bills were paid in full thanks to the compassion and caring of his fellow Christians. The Christian principle to ‘bear one another’s burdens’ as stated in Galatians 6:2 led this pastor to starting the first modern healthcare sharing ministry of its kind.

For many people, when they are introduced to something different from what is familiar, there is often a sense of uneasiness and apprehension. These feelings of uneasiness and apprehension are feelings that are commonplace for consumers when it comes to their healthcare. While, in general, many of us are more comfortable keeping things the way they are and the way in which we have become accustomed, most of us feel change is needed in our healthcare, especially how we pay for our healthcare. That change is here.

With consumers’ healthcare costs continuing to rise, many Americans have begun to seek out healthcare sharing ministries as a more cost-effective way to pay for their healthcare, while also eliminating the government’s involvement in the process. Although you may be hesitant to enroll in an unfamiliar health care payment solution, you may also be growing tired of paying more for less protection without knowing how your hard-earned money is being spent. If this sounds like you or someone you know, it may be time to explore a completely different opportunity, such as healthcare sharing ministries .

To ease the uncertainty and apprehension that many people face when considering a big change in their healthcare, let’s take a look at how healthcare sharing ministries function.

For our example we’ll use one of the largest and most inclusive healthcare sharing ministries, Liberty HealthShare , which is currently being used by over 200,000 members to assist each other in paying medical bills. Membership in the Liberty HealthShare Complete program is only $299 per month for individuals and $529 per month for a family (regardless of the number of children). Through Liberty HealthShare, anyone who subscribes to Liberty’s Shared Beliefs has the opportunity to share medical expenses.

The sharing process is completed in six simple steps:

Contribute – Within the first five days of each month, members pay their monthly share amount into their individual Share Box. This amount remains in the Share Box until it is matched to another member’s eligible medical bills. Visit Your Doctor – If you become sick or injured, simply visit your doctor and show them your member ID card. Submit – After your doctor’s visit, the doctor will send your bill electronically to Liberty HealthShare for payment. Process – Liberty HealthShare receives your bill and will process it for any discounts and make sure it meets sharing guidelines. These actions help members keep their medical costs as low as possible. Share – After your bill has been processed, your fellow Liberty HealthShare members will contribute from their Share Box to your Share Box in order to pay the eligible medical bills you have incurred. Confirmation – You and your doctor will each receive an Explanation of Sharing to confirm payment of your medical bill.

It really is that simple. You pay your share each month and when you have an eligible medical expense, your fellow members step in and come together to pay the costs of your care.

