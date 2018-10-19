Israeli Mother Rushed Kids into Bomb Shelter Seconds Before Rocket Exploded

The Times of Israel reports: Miri Tamano had barely managed to shove her three boys into a bomb shelter and close the heavy blast door when a massive explosion shook her house.

Shaken but unharmed, she and her children huddled in the room, plunged into darkness, trying to keep calm. “Mom, it hit our house,” one of her kids said, starting to cry.

What hit the Tamano’s Beersheba house at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning was a Grad rocket, loaded with some 20 kilograms of explosives and shot from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

