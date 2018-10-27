Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘Heartbroken’ by Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

Reuters reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he was “heartbroken and appalled” by a shooting attack in a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed at least eight people.

“The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh, we stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality and we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday to offer his support to the Jewish community there and that he has instructed his team to prepare any assistance that might be required.

