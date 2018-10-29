Pictures: Jerusalem’s Old City Walls Read: ‘We Are With You, Pittsburgh’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Jerusalem’s Old City walls were lit up on Sunday evening with Israeli and United States flags and the inscription “We are with you, Pittsburgh.”
Jerusalem’s municipality and residents sent deep condolences to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.
An Israeli man holds the US flag as youths gather in center Jerusalem on October 28, 2018, during a tribute to the victims of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 28 expressed grief and solidarity with the United States, after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing and injuring several people. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
Israeli youths light candles in center Jerusalem on October 28, 2018, during a tribute to the victims of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 28 expressed grief and solidarity with the United States, after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing and injuring several people.(MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
A car passes by the US and the Israeli flags projected on the walls of Jerusalem old city on October 28, 2018, organised by Jerusalem municipality to show solidarity with the Pittsburgh Jewish community following the shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
The shooting took place on Saturday and 11 people were murdered. They were identified on Sunday morning.
