Steelers Quarterback Wore Star of David Cleats to Honor Pittsburgh Victims

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled as he runs with the ball by outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith #90 of the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty

TEL AVIV – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wore special cleats with the Star of David and the words “Stronger Than Hate” during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, in honor of the 11 victims of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. 

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted an image of the cleats and said that the move was an act of commiseration with Michele Rosenthal, a former Steelers employee who worked with Roethlisberger’s charity foundation and lost two brothers in the attack.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team will also wear patches on their jerseys reading “Stronger than Hate” in a tribute to the victims in their game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The jerseys will then be auctioned, with the proceeds going to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

“The patches — and the accompanying jersey auction — are part of the organization’s effort to support victims and families of Saturday’s tragic shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

The team also held a blood drive and raised funds for the victims and their families.

