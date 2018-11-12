Menu
IDF Preps Largescale Offensive as Hamas Fires Over 300 Terror Rockets

KISSUFIM CROSSING, GAZA STRIP - SEPTEMBER12: (ISRAEL OUT) An Israeli armored convoy leaves the through the Kissufim crossing as Israel ends its 38-year long occupation of the Palestinian territory early September 12, 2005 in the Gaza Strip, Gaza. Over 100 heavy military vehicles including tanks were seen passing through the …
Uriel Sinai/Getty

The Times of Israel reports:  The Israeli military deployed additional troops and tanks to the Gaza Strip border on Monday following the largest barrage of rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel from the coastal enclave in a single day.

The army was reportedly given a green light from policymakers to pummel terror groups in the Strip if they continued with the barrages, as the terror organizations in the Strip vowed to do.

“The resistance factions’ joint command center is holding a serious conversation about expanding its range of fire. Ashkelon is just the beginning. Approximately one million Zionists will be within the range of our missiles if the Zionist enemy’s decision is to continue its aggression,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing.

