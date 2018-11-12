Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Israeli Killed, Two Seriously Injured After Gaza Rocket Hits Home

Israeli security forces and firefighters gather near abuilding set ablaze after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave, in the southern Israeli town of Sderot on November 12, 2018. - Israel's military said it was carrying out air strikes 'throughout the Gaza Strip' on Monday after …
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: A man was killed and two women were seriously injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip scored a direct hit on an apartment building in Ashkelon.

The fatality was the first in Israel after a day that saw more than 300 missiles and mortar rounds fired at Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip in a series of massive barrages that stretched past midnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. The missile attacks appeared to taper off after 1 a.m.

The man, in his 40s, was found dead under debris as rescuers searched through the apartment building that had been hit by a missile fired from Gaza shortly after midnight, according to reports. The rocket appeared to hit the upper floors of the four-story apartment building, leaving a gaping hole in its side.

Read the full story.

.