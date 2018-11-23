Video: Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-Semitic Airplane Rant

Atlanta police arrested a man Wednesday over an alleged anti-Semitic rant during a domestic flight.

Atlanta police were waiting for 37-year-old David Toaff, who appears to be wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, after he disembarked.

Fellow passenger Jordan Dale recorded the arrest. He said that during a flight from Washington, DC to Atlanta, Toaff “went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘identify them.’”

Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “indentify them.” Later, during the arrest he protested and resisted arrest. Incredible work by Atlanta police, I highly recommend watching the whole video. pic.twitter.com/1BQif8Cvfk — Jordan Dale (@JordanDale9) November 22, 2018

“Preliminary information indicates that while in flight … a male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft,” Officer Lisa Bender told USA Today.

During his arrested, Toaff can be seen struggling with the three police officers and attempting to run away while he pleads with them to let him go. After being called a “Nazi” by a bystander, he pleads “What did I do wrong?”

“I’m not a bad person,” he tells police.

Toaff was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, taken to Clayton County Jail, and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

