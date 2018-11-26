Watch: Fireworks Lobbed at Israeli Reporter on Street in Berlin

The Daily Mail reports: An Israeli TV reporter was attacked with a firework by four thugs as she spoke in Hebrew during a broadcast in Berlin.

Antonia Yamin, a correspondent for Israeli channel KAN, was forced to flee after the young assailants set upon her on Sunday evening in what she suggested was an anti-Semitic attack. The attack took place in Neukölln, one of the city’s most racially diverse areas, and Ms. Yamin said she would ‘only go there if I need to for work’.

האמת שבסך הכל עבר עלי יום נחמד בעבודה. היו לי כמה מרואיינים מדהימים שאני כבר ממש משתוקקת שתראו בסדרת כתבות שתעלה בקרוב. בין מרואיין אחד לשני הייתי צריכה לעצור לרגע כדי לדווח על הסכם הברקזיט המתגבש. אבל מתברר שבשכונת נויקלן בברלין אי אפשר לדווח בעברית מבלי שיפריעו ויזרקו עליך נפץ pic.twitter.com/1TKJqora5b — Antonia Yamin (@antonia_yamin) November 25, 2018

The four youths, described in German newspaper Bild as having a ‘migrant background’, are said to have run away to a nearby underground station.

Yamin released the following statement on Twitter:

2/ I would like to praise my colleagues here in Germany who reported about the incident in a very serious way in all the major newspapers in the country. For those who do not read German I will repeat what I told them – I do not shout headlines like "anti-Semitism" because — Antonia Yamin (@antonia_yamin) November 26, 2018

4/ and they asked me "where does it go." I emphasize that in my opinion it is less important whether the men knew that I was Jewish/Israeli or that they just wanted to harass a woman in the street. I just know that there are areas in Berlin where young people allow themselves to — Antonia Yamin (@antonia_yamin) November 26, 2018

5/ behave as if the street is theirs and this is not okay! I (even though half German) know that I am a "guest" in this country and that is why I often set myself higher standards of behavior – because that's what guests in a country are supposed to do. — Antonia Yamin (@antonia_yamin) November 26, 2018

Read the full story.