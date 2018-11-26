Watch: Fireworks Lobbed at Israeli Reporter on Street in Berlin

Menu
Protesters shout slogans as a Star of David burns at a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, in front of Israel's Embassy in Ankara on December 28, 2008.
ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty

The Daily Mail reports: An Israeli TV reporter was attacked with a firework by four thugs as she spoke in Hebrew during a broadcast in Berlin.

Antonia Yamin, a correspondent for Israeli channel KAN, was forced to flee after the young assailants set upon her on Sunday evening in what she suggested was an anti-Semitic attack.  The attack took place in Neukölln, one of the city’s most racially diverse areas, and Ms. Yamin said she would ‘only go there if I need to for work’.

The four youths, described in German newspaper Bild as having a ‘migrant background’, are said to have run away to a nearby underground station.

Yamin released the following statement on Twitter:

.