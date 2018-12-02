Iran-Backed Hezbollah Threatens IDF’s Tel Aviv Headquarters in Video

TEL AVIV – The Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah over the weekend released a video warning Israel against attacking it, prompting the IDF to respond, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

The video, which is part of Hezbollah’s well-oiled propaganda machine, shows footage of IDF soldiers and apparent satellite images of military bases — including IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv — accompanied by a message in Hebrew saying, “If you dare attack, you will regret it.”

The video was posted after a reported Israeli airstrike on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria overnight Thursday.

Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, responded to the terror group’s video, saying, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Adraee also called on Lebanon to prevent the transfer of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah.

The video message comes as reports emerged of Iranian planes flying weapons for Hezbollah directly to Beirut rather than via Syria. The aircraft were said to be transporting advanced weapons systems meant to upgrade Hezbollah’s inaccurate projectiles into precision-guided missiles.

Hours later, Syrian state media said the regime’s army had shot down “hostile targets” during an alleged IAF attack near Damascus.

The Israeli military denied the Syrian report.