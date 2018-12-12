Iranian Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei unloaded on President Donald Trump on Wednesday, declaring that his “ugly and hateful” face is “typical of American statesmen.”

Addressing families of “Iranian martyrs” at a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Khamenei offered his thoughts on a number of topics, including U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s campaign in Yemen. He argued that in accepting such support, Saudi Arabia had “extended a hand of friendship to the enemies of Islam.”

“They (the Saudis) thought they would gain control [of Yemen] in a matter of days or weeks,” he explained. “[But] the farther they go, the harder they will fall down and the more stinging will be the blow that they will receive.”

“If you want to know America’s true face, look at its current president and statesmen because they have vividly and openly laid bare the ugly and hateful face that is typical of American statesmen,” he continued.

Khamenei also claimed that Iran has just experienced one of its “best” ever summers, despite the fact that the country is experiencing an economic crisis, a reality made worse by the reimposing of U.S. economic sanctions after the Trump administration axed the nuclear deal signed under Barack Obama. As a result, tensions between the two countries have now reached an all-time high.

“They were planning to lead some to the streets and had even referred to it as ‘the hot summer.’ To the enemies’ dismay, [however], this past summer was one of the best ever,” he said, referring to Washington’s previous support for Iranian dissidents after they held widespread demonstrations against the regime this year. “The Iranian nation is standing in all strength and will, by divine grace, celebrate the 40th anniversary of the revolution in far greater splendor this year.”

The Ayatollah is known for his rants against Trump and the U.S., a country he regularly describes as “the Great Satan” and whom he accuses of trying to overthrow his regime. In May, he claimed that U.S. “cannot lift one finger” against the regime, adding that Trump “will whither away, perish, and his body will decompose: but, the Islamic Republic will still be thriving.”

In August, Khamenei also banned any further talks or negotiations with the U.S because of an apparent failure to remain loyal to its promises.

“I ban holding any talks with America … America never remains loyal to its promises in talks,” he said. “Negotiations with the U.S. would definitely harm us and they are forbidden. Negotiation with the bullying and very eager government of the U.S. means giving it an instrument through which it can add to its hostility.”

