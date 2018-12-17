Hamas: West Bank Terrorist Attacks ‘A Source of Pride’

The Times of Israel reports: Hamas Politburo chairman Ismail Haniyeh said on Sunday he does not deny that orders to carry out recent deadly terror attacks in the West Bank came from the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh made the remark during a speech he delivered to tens of thousands of Hamas supporters in a Gaza City square at a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the terror group’s founding. “I will also respond to the Zionists who are saying what is happening in the West Bank is based on directives and arrangements from Gaza,” Haniyeh said in the hour-long speech. “This is an accusation we do not deny… because it is a source of pride reigning over all of us.”

IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan said last week that Hamas was behind recent fatal shooting attacks in the West Bank.

Read more here.