Report: Saudi Crown Prince Mulling Summit with Trump, Netanyahu

The Times of Israel reports: Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad bin Salman is considering a Camp David-style meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, a London-based website claimed, in what it said would be a grand diplomatic gesture intended to help rehabilitate the crown prince’s image in the wake of the brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khasoggi.

According to the Qatari-funded Middle East Eye website, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader is “seriously considering” pursuing a “game changing” summit with the Israeli and US leaders.

The report quoted unnamed Saudi sources and could not be independently confirmed. The plan for a meeting with Netanyahu would purportedly include a public handshake modeled on the handshake between Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat following the signing of the peace agreement at Camp David under the auspices of US President Jimmy Carter in 1978.

