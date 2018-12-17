UK Labour Suspends Official Who Blamed Jews for ‘All Wars in the World’

The UK Labour Party has suspended a senior official over social media posts accusing Jews of secretly orchestrating global conflicts and promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Labour’s West Midlands regional organiser, Mohammed Yasin, was stood down Saturday night after the Sunday Times approached the hard left party with a selection of Yasin’s social media activity.

His party role included working with MPs and candidates in 59 constituencies across the region in campaign management, and recruiting and developing teams of volunteers, Birmingham Live reports.

According to the Times report, in February 2016, Yasin tweeted that “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world,” accompanied by a picture of two people laughing, with the caption “When someone tells me its not the Jews”.

He also allegedly shared a video accusing the Rothschilds of being the world’s “most wicked and wealthiest family,” and a cartoon accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinian Arabs. Yasin claimed that the 9/11 terror attacks were hoax created by Western leaders.

In another post, Yasin wrote “US imperialism needs Israel to keep the masses permanently at war.” Yasin also reportedly shared a post showing a rabbi next to the words: “Goyim [non-Jews] were born only to serve us. They have no place in the world — only to serve the people of Israel.”

The suspension comes after months of claims against the party that it has become a haven of anti-Semitic activity under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

The allegations have been so numerous that in September police revealed they are to investigate the allegations as “hate crimes” and racism.

The cases were only brought to the attention of police after being leaked to the press, and Labour was been slammed for moving slowly to investigate reports of anti-Semitism, with a huge backlog of cases.

It also forced Labour to try and develop a binding, cohesive policy to deal with the issue.

Blow to Corbyn as Labour Finally Adopts Full Anti-Semitism Definition… with Conditionshttps://t.co/sPMsxJ0jOL — Aaron Klein (@AaronKleinShow) September 5, 2018

Yasin is believed to be the first paid member of staff to be implicated in Labour’s efforts to rid itself of claimed anti-Semites. Yasin told the Times that he was “not aware” of whether or not he had posted the comments which appeared on his account.

His Twitter feed, now removed, does suggest he was working for Labour when he made most of the posts.

In April 2016, Mr. Corbyn appointed human rights activist Shami Chakrabarti to investigate allegations of institutionalised anti-Semitism in the party.

However, Chakrabarti revealed at a press conference in the following July that her investigation had concluded that “the Labour Party is not overrun by antisemitism, Islamophobia or other forms of racism”.

During the press conference, Corbyn compared the Israeli government to Islamic State and a Jewish MP fled the conference room in tears after being accused by a Corbyn-supporting Momentum activist of conspiring with the right-wing press — another common anti-Semitic trope — sparking fresh accusations of institutionalised anti-Semitism.

Subsequent polls revealed that British Jews are fleeing the Labour Party in droves, with the Antisemitism Barometer finding that four in five Jews believe that the party harbours anti-Semites in its ranks.