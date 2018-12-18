Berlin Mosque Raided over Suspected ‘Terrorist Criminal Acts’

A Berlin mosque was raided by German police on Monday night as part of a larger terrorism probe seeking connections to Middle East terror activities.

A 45-year-old preacher suspected of transferring funds to an Islamist militant in Syria for the purpose of carrying out “terrorist criminal acts” was questioned, prosecutors said. No arrests were made.

German newsagency Deutsche Welle reports State criminal police, intelligence officers as well as special police forces joined the raids, which included the As-Sahaba mosque in the Berlin neighborhood of Wedding.

The suspect, Ahmad A., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, was questioned over allegations surrounding money transfers to an Islamist fighter in Syria “for purchasing military equipment to carry out terrorist criminal acts,” prosecutors said on Twitter.

The As-Sahaba mosque is under surveillance by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency and is considered an important meeting point for members of Germany’s radical Salafist scene, according to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

The mosque was founded in 2010 by the German-Egyptian Islamist Reda Seyam, who is accused of taking part in a terror attack in Bali, according to the paper. He later left Germany to travel to Syria to become the “education minister” for the Islamic State terrorist group.