Iran Claims ‘Large-Scale Infiltration’ of Israeli Intelligence

The Algemeiner reports: A Tehran regime intelligence official on Thursday dismissed as “delusional” a statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that Mossad agents “periodically” visit Iran to “catch up” on its illicit nuclear activities.

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted the Intelligence Ministry’s director general for counter-espionage — who was unnamed — as saying that Netanyahu had “the right to spin a yarn” as he had “come under the most intense internal and foreign pressure due to leaks about an Israeli minister spying for Iran as well as the large-scale infiltration of the Zionist regime’s intelligence services by those of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The official appeared to be referring to the arrest earlier this year of ex-Israeli Energy Minister Gonen Segev over espionage allegations. In his remarks on Sunday, Netanyahu said, “We are fighting all over the world in regards to Iran’s nuclear program.”

