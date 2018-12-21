Netanyahu: We Will Increase Efforts Against Iran in Syria After U.S. Withdrawal

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday that Israel would step up its fight against Iran’s military presence in Syria, amid concerns that the US military’s announced pullout from the war-torn country would limit the Jewish state’s ability to operate there.

“We will continue to aggressively act against Iran’s efforts to entrench in Syria,” said Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel’s foreign minister and defense minister. “We do not plan to reduce our efforts. We will increase them, and I know that we will do this with the full support and backing from the United States of America,” he said, speaking at a trilateral summit in Beersheba with leaders from Greece and Cyprus.

Netanyahu also discussed the military’s operation to locate and destroy cross-border attack tunnels that Israel says the Hezbollah terror group dug from southern Lebanon.

