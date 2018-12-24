Report: Honduras Considering Embassy Move to Jerusalem

The Times of Israel reports: A delegation of senior officials from Honduras was recently in Israel, reportedly to explore the possibility of moving the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem, after secret talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a Hadashot TV news report Sunday, Honduras is demanding that Israel open an embassy in its capital, Tegucigalpa, and deepen bilateral trade in exchange for relocating its mission. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon confirmed the delegation’s visit, but said only that there was an “ongoing process of discussions that has yet to mature.” There was no immediate confirmation from Tegucigalpa.

The report said that talks are at an advanced stage and a building has been allocated in the capital for the Honduran embassy. The visiting delegation, which included a presidential adviser, two former foreign ministers, and the Honduras deputy foreign minister, met Sunday with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely and the director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Yoval Rotem.

