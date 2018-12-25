Israel Fires at Missile Launched from Syria

AP/Tsafrir Abayov

The Times of Israel reports: Israel said Tuesday night it had deployed its air defenses against a missile shot from Syria as Damascus attempted to repel an alleged Israeli airstrike against Hezbollah or Iranian targets near the capital.

The Israel Defense Forces said there was no damage or injuries from the surface-to-air missile fired from Syria at Israel.

Pictures shared on social media showed an air defense missile being shot near Hadera, a city some 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the Syrian border where residents had earlier reported hearing a loud explosion.

