Israel’s Knesset Officially Dissolves, Ushering April 9 Elections

The Times of Israel reports: Three-and-a-half years after its first sitting following the 2015 elections, the 20th Knesset came to end on Wednesday as lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament and set new elections for April 9.

A day after government ministers approved pushing ahead with the move, the Knesset was host to a frantic series of committee debates and votes on the bill to dissolve parliament and officially start the campaign for the 2019 election.

After a six-hour debate on its first readings and two heated committee meetings to finalize the bill, MKs voted 102-2 in favor of the final reading, officially ending the regular work of the Knesset for the next three months.

