Gaza Terror Balloon Lands Near Israeli Kindergarten

The Times of Israel reports: Police said Friday that a suspected incendiary device attached to a number of balloons was discovered in a community close to the Gaza border, and that sappers were called to the scene.

Hebrew-language media reported that the suspected device landed close to a kindergarten. The discovery comes after a lull of several weeks for the airborne arson attempts from the coastal enclave, and hours ahead of threatened renewed violence at the border by terror groups during Friday protests.

Police reiterated a call for the public to be extremely careful around any such objects — balloons and kites — as they could contain dangerous explosive or inflammatory material. Anyone who finds such an object should report it to the police call center and to leave handling of the device to sappers, the statement said.

