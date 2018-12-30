Gaza Strip Terror Rocket Fired into Israel

Ynetnews reports: IDF spokesman said Saturday that Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip have launched a rocket at Israel overnight, none were hurt and no damages were reported. In response, the IDF attacked a Hamas post in the strip using an IAF helicopter.

This is the first rocket to be launched from the Gaza Strip since the November fighting round, in which hundreds of rockets were launched at Israel from the strip, causing damages to property and killing one. These attacks follow the latest weekly riots along the Gaza border Friday, in which one Palestinian man was shot dead.

Karam Fayyad, 26, sucummbed to his wounds at a hospital in the enclave after being wounded by IDF fire, and six other people were wounded during the protests that went ahead despite stormy weather.

