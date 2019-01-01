IDF Intel Chief Warns Iran Seeking to Entrench Itself in Iraq

The Times of Israel reports: Israel’s Military Intelligence chief warned Monday that Tehran’s increasing presence in Iraq means the country could be used as a base from which Iran could launch attacks on Israel.

“Iraq is under growing influence of the [Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’] Quds Force and Iran,” Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman told a conference in Tel Aviv. Iran could “see Iraq as a convenient theater for entrenchment, like what they did in Syria, and to use it as a platform for a force build-up that could also threaten the State of Israel,” Hyman said, speaking at the event hosted by the Calcalist financial newspaper.

In August, it was reported that Iran was deploying ballistic missiles in with a range that makes them capable of hitting Israel, as well as their Sunni rival, Saudi Arabia.

