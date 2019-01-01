Iran’s Khameini: Palestinians Will ‘Establish a Government in Tel Aviv’

Palestinians stand ready to “establish a government in Tel Aviv” Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khameini warned on Monday.

Iran’s supreme leader made the boast as he hosted the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization in Tehran, saying the Palestinian “resistance” against Israel continues via almost daily violent incursions across the border.

“Palestine will strongly persist, and by the grace of God, the Palestinian nation’s ultimate victory will come true in the near future,” the ayatollah told Ziad al-Nakhala, who became PIJ’s leader just three months ago.

“As for the recent years, the victory of the Palestinian people has not meant being able to establish a government in Tel Aviv;— of course that will come true by God’s help,” Khameini added, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“However, the main victory has been the fact that the Zionist regime — which Arab armies failed to defeat — was brought to its knees by the Palestinian people and the resistance; and by God’s will, you will achieve greater victories.”

Khameini also took to Twitter to continue his boast of perceived military prowess against the Jewish state and urged the fight to continue:

If you resist, you will gain victory. As long as resistance exists, the decline and perishing process of the Zionist regime will continue. #Palestine will strongly persist and the final victory of the Palestinian nation will occur in the near future, by the grace of God. pic.twitter.com/B8elIvrhUs — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 31, 2018

For his part, Ziad al-Nakhala predicted “Zionist plots” will be defeated. He said:

Despite all the pressures, the people of Gaza are standing against the Zionist Regime and the so-called Deal of the Century plot, a salient example of which is continuing the weekly protests Friday of Return.

He claimed that in any future conflict “Tel Aviv and all other towns and settlements of the Zionist regime will be within reach of thousands of missiles of the Resistance.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, with the U.S. branding Nakhala a “global terrorist” in 2014.