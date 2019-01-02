Breitbart News Columnist Caroline Glick Joins Israeli ‘New Right’ Party Ahead of Election

TEL AVIV — Caroline Glick, a columnist for Breitbart News and the Jerusalem Post, has joined Israel’s New Right party and will be running on the party’s slate for the upcoming election here in Israel.

The formation of New Right, or Hayamin Hehadash in Hebrew, was announced last Saturday by veteran nationalist politicians Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. The pair broke away from their religiously-oriented Habayit Hayehudi party in a bid to unite the secular and religious right in Israel.

“Over 18 years of work as a columnist, I have analyzed, praised and criticized politicians in Israel, the U.S. and thought the world. For the past several years, I’ve found myself thinking I should put my money where my mouth is,” Glick told Breitbart News.

“When Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked asked me to join their new party and run with them in the upcoming elections, I decided that now is the time,” she said.

“Israel faces major challenges and I look forward to working as a lawmaker to ensure we meet and surpass them,” Glick added.

“Caroline is an articulate person with clear-cut right-wing views and does not apologize for it,” stated Bennett. “Caroline is a brave woman and a Zionist fighter. Together with her, we are forming the elite of the Israeli right wing in order to increase the right-wing bloc — and so that Israel will go back to winning again.”

Shaked, who currently serves as justice minister, called Glick “a courageous fighter symbolizing the real, pure, conservative Right. She will be a great addition to the Knesset from our side.”

Glick joined Breitbart News as a columnist last January to analyze issues related to the Middle East and U.S. national security. She has served as a columnist for The Jerusalem Post since 2002 and is senior columnist for Maariv, an Israeli newspaper. She is the author of The Israeli Solution: A One State Plan for Peace in the Middle East, and is adjunct senior fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the Center for Security Policy.

“The Breitbart platforms are powerful and influential, and I hope and trust that by combining the international security expertise I have developed over the past 25 years, and the media genius of Breitbart.com, we can move the discourse in the U.S. and worldwide to a safer place,” Glick said when she joined Breitbart News last year.

Early Israeli elections were called for April 9 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition agreed to disband ahead of the scheduled date of elections in November. The move has been widely seen as a gambit by Netanyahu to bolster electoral support as he faces three corruption investigations.

Glick will run on the New Right’s slate and would join the Knesset if her party garners enough seats for her spot on its list of candidates.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.