Rouhani Meets Palestinian Terror Leader, Urges Fight Against ‘Zionist Enemy’

The Times of Israel reports: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Tuesday with the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group and urged Palestinians to “fight and resist” Israel until it capitulates.

“The jihad of the Palestinians must continue until the Zionist enemy [surrenders] to the rights of the Palestinian nation,” Rouhani said, according to his office. Rouhani made the remarks as he met with Ziad al-Nakhala, who has been holding meetings in Tehran with top Iranian leaders.

“Despite the Madrid and Oslo meetings and agreements, the Israelis have never accepted the rights of the Palestinians and therefore, the only way is to fight and resist,” Rouhani said, referring to a past peace conference and peace deals between Israel and the Palestinians, respectively.

