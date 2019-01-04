Israel to Indict Bar Refaeli for Tax Evasion, Perjury and Money Laundering

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was informed Thursday that she will be facing an indictment to answer allegations concerning potential tax fraud.

AFP reports the 33-year-old was told that, pending a hearing, Refaeli will be charged with tax evasion, money laundering and perjury. She is accused of allegedly hiding 23 million shekels ($6.1 million) from Israeli authorities between 2009 and 2012.

The Jerusalem Post reports that she has been under investigation for some time and was even brought in for questioning in 2015, but no charges were filed.

The official indictment statement also says that from 2009-2012, Refaeli told tax officials in the U.S. that she was a resident of Israel and likewise told tax officials in Israel the same story in reverse. The supermodel subsequently hid more than NIS 23 million from tax authorities during that time, officials will allege.

During part of this period, Refaeli was dating U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and claimed to be living with him. Officials will allege she was actually living in apartments in Tel Aviv listed under family members.

She is now married to Israeli businessman Adi Ezra.

Refaeli’s attorney, Moshe Mizrahi, told Ynet (via the Jerusalem Post ) that the tax authorities are ignoring a deal she signed in 2009 and the case has “been blown out of proportions… all of the agreements were on the table, she hasn’t hidden anything.”