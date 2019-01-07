The Times of Israel reports: Hosting a senior aide to US President Donald Trump in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on the administration to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“The Golan Heights is tremendously important for our security,” Netanyahu told US National Security Adviser John Bolton, during a joint statement after their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street. Netanyahu said he was planning to take Bolton on a tour of the Golan Heights, weather permitting.

“When you’re there, you’ll be able to understand perfectly why we’ll never leave the Golan Heights and why it’s important that all countries recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he said. “I’ve discussed this with the president, and I hope I have a chance to to show it to you directly tomorrow on our visit.”

