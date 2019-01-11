Six Unidentified Holocaust Victims to be Buried Decades After Discovery

(UPI) — The remains of six unidentified Holocaust victims will be buried in a formal Jewish funeral more than 20 years after an Auschwitz survivor found them at the site of the former death camp.

Fragments of ash and bone, believed to have come from five adults and one child, according to testing, have been stored at London’s Imperial War Museum since January 1997, when a private donor bequeathed them, CNN reported.

The unidentified victims will be interred and given a formal Jewish funeral at Bushey New Cemetery in Hertfordshire, England, on Jan. 20, a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Fox News reported.

A survivor discovered them more than 20 years ago at the site of the Auschwitz death camp near Krakow, Poland.

“We have the opportunity to do what was denied to our brothers and sisters during the Holocaust: to provide a dignified and appropriate Jewish burial,” said Michael Goldstein, president of the United Synagogue, which is organizing the funeral.