Hillary Clinton Grows Email List By Claiming ‘Baseless Assaults’ Against Clinton Foundation

In a missive sent to supporters, Hillary Clinton utilized what she claimed were “false accusations” and “baseless assaults” against the controversial Clinton Foundation in order to build up the foundation’s email list.

In a blast email sent via her Onward Together organization, Clinton asked users to also sign up for the Clinton Foundation email list:

I am so proud of the impact the Clinton Foundation has made. When I ran for president, this top-rated global charity was dragged into a political mud fight. In the two years since, people with an axe to grind have continued to try to undermine its work by attacking them and making false accusations. But the Foundation has continued to help people across America and around the world, undeterred by these baseless assaults. I’m inspired by this steadfast dedication to improve lives. There are real issues in society needing attention that the people of the Clinton Foundation work hard to solve every day. Despite the attacks, they are staying focused on what really matters.

“Join with me in resisting the vitriol. Sign up today and get involved in work that matters,” Clinton wrote. She then links to the email sign-up form for the Clinton Foundation.

The two-time presidential candidate hyped a “post-disaster recovery” meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative to be hosted this week in San Juan, Puerto Rico by Bill and Chelsea Clinton.

“Making a difference in people’s lives takes hard work, leadership, and resources,” added Clinton. “Now more than ever, we need your support to help the Clinton Foundation continue its impact. Join us and together we can continue to help change lives.”

The blast email was signed, “Sincerely, Hillary.”

Clinton did not specify exactly which alleged “false accusations” and “baseless assaults” against the Clinton Foundation she was referring to.

The foundation faced controversy over its acceptance of multi-million dollar contributions from foreign governments while Clinton was Secretary of State, including donations from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

One point of contention revolved around $2.35 million donated to the Clinton Foundation by the family foundation of the chairman of Uranium One, the firm in which the Russian state-owned Rosatom company took a majority stake in a deal approved by Clinton’s State Department.

