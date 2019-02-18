Israel Pulls $138 Million from Palestinian Authority over Terror Funding

The Jerusalem Post reports: Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, warned that Israel’s decision to deduct funds by withholding tax fees will have consequences, in a statement on Sunday night.

“The Palestinian Authority views the approval of the decision to deduct funds as a robbery of the Palestinian people’s money and as a unilateral violation of the agreements signed between the two sides, such as the Paris agreement,” Abu Rudaina said in a statement.

“This decision will have dangerous consequences on all levels, “Abu Rudaina concluded. The PLO Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy said ,”The Israeli government took the unlawful decision of stealing once again Palestinian tax revenues,” in a statement late Sunday night.

