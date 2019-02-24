Poll: Gantz Party to Overtake Netanyahu’s Likud by Six Knesset Seats

Haaretz reports: Kahol Lavan, the newly-formed alliance between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, will overtake Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud in the April 9 election, a poll published Sunday by Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth predicted.

The poll, conducted over the weekend after final party rosters were submitted to Israel’s Central Elections Committee on Thursday, saw Kahol Lavan getting 35 Knesset seats and Likud, Israel’s ruling party, 29.

The survey also showed that a center-left-wing bloc would receive as many seats as a right-wing one: A bloc consisting of Kahol Lavan, Labor (nine seats) and Meretz (four) would reach the same number Likud would together with Hayamin Hehadash (six), Ihud Mifleget Hayamin – the merger between Habayit Hayehudi, Otzma Yehudit and National Union (five), Yisrael Beiteinu (four) and Kulanu (four).

