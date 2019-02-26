Argentina’s Chief Rabbi Assaulted, Tied up in His Home

BBC World reports: Argentina’s Chief Rabbi has been taken to hospital after being beaten in a night-time attack at his home in the capital Buenos Aires. Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich said his wife was restrained during the break-in while he was attacked.

In a statement, Amia – a Jewish cultural centre – said the attackers stole money and told Mr Davidovich: “We know that you are the Amia Rabbi.” The organisation said comments made by his attackers were “a cause for alarm”.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack. “Anti-Semitism must not be allowed to to rear its head,” he said in a statement. Mr Davidovich, who has been Argentina’s chief rabbi since 2013, was being treated for several fractured ribs and a punctured lung, according to local press reports. Police said they were investigating the incident as a robbery.

