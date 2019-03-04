Netanyahu Orders Home Demolitions for Car-Ramming Terrorists

The Jerusalem Post reports: The government will do everything it can to expedite the demolition of the homes of the terrorists responsible for the ramming attack on IDF soldiers early Monday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting with the prime minister of Samoa.

“This morning the IDF soldiers acted swiftly and killed the terrorists who threatened to run them over,” Netanyahu said. “We send wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded officer and will do everything to speed up the demolition of these murderers’ homes, as we will do for the murderer of Ori Ansbacher.”

One IDF officer was seriously wounded and a Border Police soldier was lightly hurt after a car struck them during an arrest operation in the West Bank. Forces opened fire on the vehicle’s three occupants, killing two of them and wounding the third, who was arrested.

Read more here.