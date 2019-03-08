IDF Bombs Hamas Naval Base After Projectile Launched at Israel

TEL AVIV – The IDF bombed a Hamas naval post in the Gaza Strip overnight between Wednesday and Thursday after a mortar shell was launched from the area hours earlier, the army said.

“Fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement Thursday.

According to Palestinian media, the target was a naval commando base north of Khan Younis. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a projectile as well as bomb-laden balloons were launched at Israel from the Hamas-run coastal enclave. There were no injuries.

Violence along the border has steadily been increasing in recent days with rioters hurling rocks and explosives at troops, attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory, and resuming the use of incendiary devices flown over the border armed with explosives.

One Palestinian, Saif al-Din Abu Zaid, 15, died after being shot by Israeli troops, the Hamas-run health ministry said.