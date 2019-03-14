Rocket Sirens Wail in Tel Aviv Amid Reports of Explosion

TEL AVIV — Rocket sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and peripheral neighborhoods and an explosion was heard by residents in the Tel Aviv area.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that at least two rockets were from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, triggering rocket sirens throughout central Israel.

The IDF said Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted one of the rockets and another landed in an open area – usually a reference to the Mediterranean Sea.

The IDF did not comment on the exact location of the rocket interception.

According to reports, a number of Israelis are being treater for shock.

Israeli news media reported on rocket sirens blasting across Tel Aviv as well as the satellite cities of Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Bat Yam, Holon, Azor and Rishon Letzion.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion, likely the Iron Dome intercepting a rocket.

This reporter, based on the northern Tel Aviv coastline, heard one large blast following the rocket siren.

Im hearing rocket sirens and explosion in Tel Aviv — Aaron Klein (@AaronKleinShow) March 14, 2019

This is a developing story…

