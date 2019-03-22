Five Dem Presidential Hopefuls Say They’d Rejoin Iran Nuclear deal

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON (JTA) — Five Democratic presidential candidates said they would re-enter the Iran nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump abandoned last year.

Al-Monitor, a Middle East news site, solicited the Democratic candidates about whether they would rejoin the deal. The five are senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California; Wayne Messam, a South Florida mayor; and Marianne Williamson, a New Age writer. Sanders and Williamson are Jewish.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey said it was too early to say, and another 10 candidates did not reply. Al-Monitor noted that former vice president Joe Biden, who is expected to announce his candidacy soon, sharply criticized Trump last year when he withdrew from the deal.

