Netanyahu to Sue Gantz, Yaalon for Libel Over ‘Treason’ Claims

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he would sue the leaders of the Blue and White party for libel after one top would-be MK suggested his behavior in a corruption case involving submarine purchases “could constitute treason.”

In a video posted to his Facebook account, the prime minister said the allegation was “severe incitement” and “a blood libel which cannot be allowed,” and went on to cite what he said were “the facts” of the case.

Moshe Ya’alon, who once served as defense minister under Netanyahu, made the accusation of possible “treason” on Wednesday in relation to a case that has seen several close associates of Netanyahu, but not the premier himself, suspected in a graft scheme in the multi-billion shekel state purchase of naval vessels from Germany.

Read more here.