Netanyahu Touts Close Ties with Trump Ahead of Washington Trip

US President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said he 'may' attend the opening of a controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem, a fraught prospect …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
BREITBART JERUSALEM

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the exceptionalism of US-Israel relations as he headed early Sunday morning to Washington, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump and deliver an address at AIPAC’s annual Policy Conference two weeks before Israeli elections.

Addressing reporters as he boarded his Boeing 777 en route to Washington, Netanyahu said his relationship with Trump surpassed his ties with any world leaders and with any bond between Israel and the US before.  “Never — never — has there been a relationship like this between an Israeli prime minister and an American president. It’s a very, very important asset for the State of Israel, and it is important that [this relationship] continues to serve us.”

Netanyahu traveled to Washington two weeks before Israeli voters will head to the polls on April 9, after a campaign that has seen Netanyahu tout his diplomatic successes and his close bond with Trump.

