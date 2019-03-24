TEL AVIV – Romania on Sunday announced its plans to follow the U.S. and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă made the announcement during a speech at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference which began the same day in Washington, D.C.

“I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government I lead, will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel,” Dăncilă said.

“Moving the American embassy is emblematic and it proves the powerful connection of values and interests between the American people and the Israeli people,” she said.

“Our support of the State of Israel and the Jewish community is constant,” she added.

“I am determined to contribute to closer relations between Israel and the entire European Union, particularly now, when Romania is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

Dăncilă vowed that her country would “remain the same loyal friend and the strongest European voice in support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

She concluded her speech by telling the crowd in Hebrew, “shalom haverim.” “Shalom” is the greeting for hello and goodbye and is also the Hebrew word for peace. “Haverim” is the Hebrew word for friends.

“See you in Jerusalem,” she said, using a phrase that is repeated often in Jewish liturgy.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also told AIPAC that said his country was set to open its embassy in Jerusalem “immediately.”

“Honduras will immediately open our official diplomatic mission and this will extend our embassy to the capital of Israel, Jerusalem,” Hernández told the crowd.