TEL AVIV – The IDF poked fun at Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, urging him not to forget to update the Israeli military as to the location of his new headquarters after an IAF strike saw the terror leader’s current offices leveled.

“When you arrive at the location that used to be your headquarters, look right, look left,” Avichay Adraee, who is in charge of the IDF’s Arabic-language social media, teased on Tuesday following the raid on Haniyeh’s office the previous evening.

“Is it right to endanger the lives of the residents of the Gaza Strip?” Adraee wrote.

“Don’t forget to let us know where your new office is,” he quipped.

The IDF on Tuesday continued its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, taking out dozens of terror targets including Hamas weapons manufacturing sites, military posts, and missile launch sites in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

According to the IDF, the strikes were in response to earlier rockets fired into southern Israel as well as the launching of incendiary devices over the border and a breach of the Gaza security fence by a group of Palestinians who then set fire to an unmanned Israeli sniper’s post.

The flareup was the result of a rocket attack on Monday that leveled a private home in central Israel, injuring seven people, including three children.

The rocket caused the building to catch fire, burning the structure to the ground.

The J-80 rocket, which has a range of 120 km (75 miles), was the third long-range rocket fired from Gaza in two weeks and traveled the longest distance of any Gaza-launched rocket since 2014’s summer conflict.