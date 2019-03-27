Pictures: Hamas Terrorist Leader’s Office Destroyed by Israeli Air Strike

Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh had his administrative offices destroyed early Tuesday morning after an estimated 80 Israeli air strikes leveled dozens of terror installations in the territory.

Israel struck dozens of Hamas targets, including the office of leader Ismail Haniyeh. A three-story building serving as Hamas’ “secret headquarters” was also struck in an air raid (see main picture above), the IDF said.

Three Palestinians were wounded in the strikes and evacuated to al-Shifa hospital, the Palestinian WAFA news wire reported.

The Israeli strikes were in response to a rocket attack earlier that day that leveled a home in central Israel, injuring seven people, including three children.

WATCH AND LISTEN: Hamas fires a barrage of rockets at Israeli civilians last night. pic.twitter.com/iUrD9LxXBx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 26, 2019

The rocket caused the building to catch fire, burning the structure to the ground.

Pictures below reveal the devastation of Israel’s response:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew back from the U.S. during the night of the attack, heading straight to IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to supervise the response to Hamas’ aggression the day before.

An unofficial cease-fire appeared to be holding Wednesday between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers despite limited exchanges of fire, AP reports.