Pictures: Hamas Terrorist Leader’s Office Destroyed by Israeli Air Strike

TOPSHOT - Fire and smoke billow above buildings in Gaza City during reported Israeli strikes on March 25, 2019. - Israel's military launched strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip today, the army and witnesses said, hours after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit a house and wounded …
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty
Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh had his administrative offices destroyed early Tuesday morning after an estimated 80 Israeli air strikes leveled dozens of terror installations in the territory.

Israel struck dozens of Hamas targets, including the office of leader Ismail Haniyeh. A three-story building serving as Hamas’ “secret headquarters” was also struck in an air raid (see main picture above), the IDF said.

Three Palestinians were wounded in the strikes and evacuated to al-Shifa hospital, the Palestinian WAFA news wire reported.

The Israeli strikes were in response to a rocket attack earlier that day that leveled a home in central Israel, injuring seven people, including three children.

The rocket caused the building to catch fire, burning the structure to the ground.

Pictures below reveal the devastation of Israel’s response:

An excavator clears debris next to the destroyed office of Hamas leader in Gaza City, Ismail Haniya, that was targeted the night before by an Israeli air raid. – Those strikes were in response to a rare long-distance rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave that hit a home north of Tel Aviv and wounded seven people early on Monday. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

A boy crosses a debris-filled street next to the destroyed office of Hamas leader in Gaza City, Ismail Haniya, that was targeted the night before by an Israeli air raid. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

A Hamas policeman standing guard next to the rubble of a building in Gaza City, after Israeli air strikes hit dozens of sites across the Strip overnight in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. ( MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

The destroyed office of Hamas leader in Gaza City, Ismail Haniya, that was targeted the night before by an Israeli air raid.  (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew back from the U.S. during the night of the attack, heading straight to IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to supervise the response to Hamas’ aggression the day before.

An unofficial cease-fire appeared to be holding Wednesday between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers despite limited exchanges of fire, AP reports.

