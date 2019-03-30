Five Gaza Terror Rockets Fired at Israel Following Hamas Border Riots

The Times of Israel reports: Several rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel early Sunday, officials said, marking a likely setback hours after the sides appeared to be headed for an unofficial truce following a day of low-level violence along the border.

🚨RIGHT NOW: 5 rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 30, 2019

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the rocket fire, the Eshkol Regional Council said in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces said five rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza after sirens sounded in the Eshkol region adjacent to the southern Gaza Strip at about 12:40 a.m.

Explosions had been heard and “rocket strikes had been pinpointed to open areas,” the regional council said. It said searches were underway to locate the fired munitions.

