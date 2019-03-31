Trump to Meet Egyptian President Sisi to ‘Discuss Counter-Terrorism’

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Washington on April 9 to discuss “strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, and building on our robust military, economic and counter-terrorism cooperation,” a statement from the White House said.

The two leaders “will also discuss developments and shared priorities in the region, including enhancing regional economic integration and addressing ongoing conflicts, and Egypt’s longstanding role as a linchpin of regional stability,” the statement read.

The last time Sisi met with Trump was in April 2017. Relations between Sisi and Trump are far warmer than with the U.S. president’s predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump has openly praised the Egyptian leader as a “fantastic guy,” and in January tweeted he was excited to see Sisi move his country “to a more inclusive future.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had told Sisi during a January meeting that Egypt must to do more to improve human rights.

Sisi’s visit comes two weeks after President Trump signed an order recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and amid Egypt’s ongoing efforts to strike a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. The meeting at the White House will take place on the eve of Israel’s national elections.