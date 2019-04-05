EXCLUSIVE: Moshe Feiglin Predicts ‘Real Surprise’ in Israeli Election

TEL AVIV — Moshe Feiglin, chairman of Israel’s Zehut Party, says that heading into Tuesday’s election here he feels “there is an electricity in the air” and excitement about the possibility of his party scoring well.

“The feelings are very, very good,” Feiglin continued. “A feeling that something is happening here that is much bigger than just politics. And what is really exciting is the fact that the concept of freedom gets together people from the left and right. Religious and non-religious. It just makes us very happy.”

“I can’t tell you how many mandates we are going to have but hopefully it is going to be a real, real surprise,” Feiglin stated about his party’s prospects.

The Israeli politician was speaking in an interview set to air on this reporter’s weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Feiglin’s surge in the polls the past four weeks sent shockwaves across the Israeli political arena amid widespread speculation that his party could be the ultimate kingmaker in the formation of the next government, determining which Israeli leader will be able to cobble together enough seats to form a majority coalition in the 120-seat Knesset.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself facing a tight race from Benny Gantz, a former chief of the Israel Defense Forces. The next occupant of the prime minister’s office could be decided by the size of smaller parties like Zehut on the right or left endorsing either a Netanyahu or Gantz coalition.

Last month, Zehut was projected to cross the electoral threshold with four seats. The latest polls show the party garnering five to six seats with Zehut insiders saying they believe there is a possibility for even more.

Feiglin formerly was a Knesset member in Netanyahu’s Likud Party. Feiglin’s libertarian policies have been attracting voters from the right, center and the left. Zehut’s extensive platform seeks to massively lower Israeli regulation, especially as it relates to the cost of living, housing and taxes.

On all major issues, Zehut’s philosophy consistently calls on government to minimize its role in the personal lives of Israeli citizens.

When it comes to security and the so-called Palestinian issue, the religious Zionist Feiglin takes a strong line promoting the territorial contiguity of the land of Israel.

The one Zehut policy issue that has perhaps garnered the most attention and significant electoral support so far is the party’s call for the legalization of cannabis, with Feiglin aligning his anti-establishment ideology with the sizable marijuana legalization crowd.

