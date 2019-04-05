Final Polls: Gantz Leading but Right-Wing Bloc Stronger

The Times of Israel reports: The final batch of polls conducted before Tuesday’s elections showed the centrist Blue and White widening its lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, even as the surveys unanimously indicated that the incumbent prime minister was best positioned to form the next government.

Friday is by law the last day on which surveys can be released before the ballot boxes open on Tuesday morning.

An Israel Hayom poll published Friday projected the centrist Blue and White party would win 32 seats in the upcoming vote, five more than the right-wing Likud, which was predicted to win 27 seats. However, the poll found that right-wing bloc led by the Likud would beat the center-left bloc by a substantial margin.

