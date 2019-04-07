Study: Israel has Lowest Rate of Diet-Related Deaths Worldwide

The Jerusalem Post reports: Israel has the lowest rate of diet-related deaths worldwide, according to a major study published by researchers at the University of Washington.

The most in-depth study of its kind to date, published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, revealed that globally, one in five deaths (11 million deaths) in 2017 were associated with poor diet, with cardiovascular disease the largest contributor, followed by cancers and type 2 diabetes.

The countries with the lowest rates of diet-related deaths, however, were Israel (89 deaths per 100,000 people), followed by France, Spain, Japan and Andorra.

At the other end of the spectrum, Uzbekistan received the dubious distinction of the country with the highest rate of diet-related deaths (892 deaths per 100,000 people), followed by Afghanistan, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. The United Kingdom ranked 23rd worldwide (127 deaths per 100,000 people), the United States was ranked 43rd (171 deaths per 100,000 people) and China was ranked 140th (350 deaths per 100,000 people).

