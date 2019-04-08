Netanyahu: Trump Peace Plan ‘Coming from a Friend’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: (L-R) Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump walk through the colonnade prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House March 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is cutting short his visit to Washington due to a rocket attack …
Drew Angerer/Getty
BREITBART JERUSALEM

i24 News reports: Benjamin Netanyahu says ‘coming from a friend’ he expects Trump’s plan will take Israel’s interests into consideration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told i24NEWS on Monday that he believes President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan — expected to be published imminently following Israel’s national elections on Tuesday — will “include everything we want,” but raised the possibility of rejecting the offer if it doesn’t.

In an exclusive and broad-ranging interview for i24NEWS-Israel Hayom’s joint election special less than 48-hours before Israelis begin casting ballots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “coming from a friend” he expects the plan will take into consideration Israel’s interests, including maintaining security presence in the West Bank and a united Jerusalem.

