Netanyahu: Trump Peace Plan ‘Coming from a Friend’

i24 News reports: Benjamin Netanyahu says ‘coming from a friend’ he expects Trump’s plan will take Israel’s interests into consideration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told i24NEWS on Monday that he believes President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan — expected to be published imminently following Israel’s national elections on Tuesday — will “include everything we want,” but raised the possibility of rejecting the offer if it doesn’t.

In an exclusive and broad-ranging interview for i24NEWS-Israel Hayom’s joint election special less than 48-hours before Israelis begin casting ballots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “coming from a friend” he expects the plan will take into consideration Israel’s interests, including maintaining security presence in the West Bank and a united Jerusalem.

